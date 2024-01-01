OsmAnd logo

OsmAnd is a navigation app that uses the open data map OpenStreetMaps and works offline. The app is available on Android and iOS. On top of the main app, they offer multiple apps for special purposes like skiing or sea maps.

Mapy.cz logo

Mapy.cz
Czech Republic EU EU hosted
Website

Mapy.cz is a navigation app from the Czech Republic. They offer apps for Android, iOS and AppGallery and can calculate routes for car, bike, public transportation and by foot. Mapy.cz is a product of the Czech internet company Seznam.cz.

The app can be downloaded here:

