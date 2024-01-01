OsmAnd
OsmAnd is a navigation app that uses the open data map OpenStreetMaps and works offline. The app is available on Android and iOS. On top of the main app, they offer multiple apps for special purposes like skiing or sea maps.
OsmAnd is a navigation app that uses the open data map OpenStreetMaps and works offline. The app is available on Android and iOS. On top of the main app, they offer multiple apps for special purposes like skiing or sea maps.
The HERE WeGo App offers navigation for walking, car and public transport.
The App can be downloaded here:
Mapy.cz is a navigation app from the Czech Republic. They offer apps for Android, iOS and AppGallery and can calculate routes for car, bike, public transportation and by foot. Mapy.cz is a product of the Czech internet company Seznam.cz.
The app can be downloaded here:
Use the chat in the right bottom corner