Organic Maps
Organic Maps is a open source navigation app for iOS and Android. It uses the maps of OpenStreetMaps.
Organic Maps is a open source navigation app for iOS and Android. It uses the maps of OpenStreetMaps.
The HERE WeGo App offers navigation for walking, car and public transport.
The App can be downloaded here:
Mapy.cz is a navigation app from the Czech Republic. They offer apps for Android, iOS and AppGallery and can calculate routes for car, bike, public transportation and by foot. Mapy.cz is a product of the Czech internet company Seznam.cz.
The app can be downloaded here:
Use the chat in the right bottom corner