Google Maps Platform logo

European alternatives to Google Maps Platform

Google Maps Platform is the maps API service from the US-American company Alphabet. It is the custom map API product of Google Maps.

This pages lists European Google Maps Platform alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

MapTiler logo

MapTiler
Switzerland EFTA Free plan
Website

MapTiler is a map API service from Switzerland. They offer a designer that allows you to customize the map design. It is easy to integrate in your own application with SDKs for many platforms and iframes for simple websites.

Read more
Geoapify logo

Geoapify
Germany EU Free plan
Website

Geoapify is a German maps API service with many APIs for maps, addresses, route calculations and many more.

Read more
JawgMaps logo

JawgMaps
France EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

JawgMaps is a maps API service from France. The offer custom maps, routing and elevation profile data.

Read more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner