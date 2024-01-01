MapTiler is a map API service from Switzerland. They offer a designer that allows you to customize the map design. It is easy to integrate in your own application with SDKs for many platforms and iframes for simple websites.
European alternatives to Google Maps Platform
Google Maps Platform is the maps API service from the US-American company Alphabet. It is the custom map API product of Google Maps.
This pages lists European Google Maps Platform alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
OpenCage is a map API service from Germany. They offer SDKs for multiple platforms and a iframe integration.
Geoapify is a German maps API service with many APIs for maps, addresses, route calculations and many more.
JawgMaps is a maps API service from France. The offer custom maps, routing and elevation profile data.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner