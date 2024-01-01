OpenCage logo

OpenCage

Germany EU Mastodon X/Twitter LinkedIn GitHub
Website

OpenCage

OpenCage is a map API service from Germany. They offer SDKs for multiple platforms and a iframe integration.

Pricing

OpenCage pricing starts at €45/month for 10,000 requests/day and 15 requests/sec.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
opencagedata.com Core Service Web Report
api.opencagedata.com Core Service Web Report
c.tile.thunderforest.com Core Service Web Report
b.tile.thunderforest.com Core Service Web Report
a.tile.thunderforest.com Core Service Web Report
assets.opencagedata.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Maps API services
MapTiler logo

MapTiler
Switzerland EFTA Free plan
Website

MapTiler is a map API service from Switzerland. They offer a designer that allows you to customize the map design. It is easy to integrate in your own application with SDKs for many platforms and iframes for simple websites.

Read more
Geoapify logo

Geoapify
Germany EU Free plan
Website

Geoapify is a German maps API service with many APIs for maps, addresses, route calculations and many more.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner