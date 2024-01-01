OpenCage
OpenCage is a map API service from Germany. They offer SDKs for multiple platforms and a iframe integration.
Pricing
OpenCage pricing starts at €45/month for 10,000 requests/day and 15 requests/sec.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|opencagedata.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|api.opencagedata.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|c.tile.thunderforest.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|b.tile.thunderforest.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|a.tile.thunderforest.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|assets.opencagedata.com
|Representation
|Web
|
