European alternatives to Yandex Search

Yandex Search is a Russian search engine. The focus of the search engine is on the Russian-speaking market.

This pages lists European Yandex Search alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Ecosia
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Ecosia is a search engine with a focus on sustainability. The company donates 80 percent of its surplus revenue, which it generates through advertising, to conservation projects. In addition, the servers are CO2 neutral.

The search results of the search engine come from Bing and are optimized with its own algorithms.

GOOD
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
GOOD is a non-profit search engine from Germany. It uses the search index of the Bing search engine. All advertising revenue is donated to charity and the non-profit is B Corp certified. Before a rebranding in 2022 GOOD was called gexsi.

Qwant
France EU EU hosted
Qwant is a French search engine that advertises privacy by not storing or selling any data about you. They use the Bing search index mixed with their own index, and therefore aren't reliant on Google. They also provide a special search engine for kids.

metaGer
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Metager is a German metasearch that combines search results from other providers. It is a non-profit association, the source code is open, and the servers run on green electricity. Metager also advertises high privacy.

swisscows
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted
swisscows is a Swiss search engine with a focus on privacy and family friendliness, as they try to prevent explicit content. swisscows uses the Bing search index, but also a self-made one.

