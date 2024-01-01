Tipimail is a French transactional email service with API and SMTP proxy.
European alternatives to Postmark
Postmark is a transactional email service with a focus on fast and reliable delivery.
This pages lists European Postmark alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Scaleway TEM
Scaleway Transactional Email (TEM) is a transactional email service from the French cloud provider Scaleway. Scaleway TEM offers an API and an SMTP relay for easy integration. Which mails were sent and if they were delivered can be monitored in a dashboard. It offers a free plan of 300 emails per month, and you are only charged by use.
rapidmail is a German email marketing service and transactional mail service. The service is hosted in Germany. The service offers a easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor with many great templates to create the emails. rapidmail has many certifications, which should guarantee high delivery rate of emails.
EmailLabs is an transactional email service from Poland. It offers an API and SMTP relay. The service also tracks if the email has arrived and if it has been opened.
Brevo is an email service from France with an SMTP relay and API for transactional email delivery, but also with a focus on newsletter emails which can be designed and sent directly from the application. Brevo is generally well rated and also offers SMS sending.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner