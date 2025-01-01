Lettermint logo

Lettermint is a European transactional email provider focused on delivering reliable, scalable, and secure email solutions for developers and businesses. It offers a simple and powerful API and SMTP-Relay and provides ready-to-use integrations with popular frameworks and platforms like Laravel, PHP, Node.js and WordPress. This makes sending emails fast and easy. Lettermint is fully based in the EU and all servers are located within EU and EEA countries.

Pricing

Lettermint offers three paid plans: Starter, Growth and Pro, starting from €10 per month. There is also a free Developer plan for getting started or testing the platform. They also offer special discounts for startups and students to help them get started more easily.

Hosting

All servers are located entirely in Europe, which means Lettermint is fully hosted and based within the EU.

