Scaleway Transactional Email (TEM) is a transactional email service from the French cloud provider Scaleway. Scaleway TEM offers an API and an SMTP relay for easy integration. Which mails were sent and if they were delivered can be monitored in a dashboard. It offers a free plan of 300 emails per month, and you are only charged by use.

Pricing

Scaleway TEM offers a free tier of 300 mails/month. Subsequently, you are charged €0.25 per 1000 mails. There are no fixed monthly fees.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The transactional email service is only hosted on servers of Scaleway.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider smtp.tem.scw.cloud Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report api.scaleway.com Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report _spf.scw-tem.cloud SPF domain Outgoing mail Scaleway (AS12876) Report console.scaleway.com Representation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

All Scaleway servers are powered with renewable energies.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.