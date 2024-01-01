rapidmail is a German email marketing service and transactional mail service. The service is hosted in Germany. The service offers a easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor with many great templates to create the emails. rapidmail has many certifications, which should guarantee high delivery rate of emails.

Pricing

rapidmail offers a pay-as-you-go plan and a Starter plan. The monthly rate of the starter plan is per recipient in the email list, for unlimited emails to them. They offer a free plan for up to 10 recipients and 100 emails per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting