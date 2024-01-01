Brevo logo

France EU Free plan
Brevo is an email service from France with an SMTP relay and API for transactional email delivery, but also with a focus on newsletter emails which can be designed and sent directly from the application. Brevo is generally well rated and also offers SMS sending.

Pricing

Brevo offers a rather generous free plan. Paid plans include Lite, Premium, and Enterprise. All three plans have different feature sets, and mails can be purchased variably with all of them. The cheapest paid plan starts at €19/month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.brevo.com Core Service Web Report
spf.brevo.com Core Service Outgoing mail
  • Sendinblue SAS (AS200484)
Report
account-app.brevo.com Management of Core Service Web Report
app.brevo.com Management of Core Service Web Report
app-smtp.brevo.com Management of Core Service Web Report
developers.brevo.com Documentation Web Report
Other products in category Transactional email service
Scaleway TEM logo

Scaleway TEM
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Scaleway Transactional Email (TEM) is a transactional email service from the French cloud provider Scaleway. Scaleway TEM offers an API and an SMTP relay for easy integration. Which mails were sent and if they were delivered can be monitored in a dashboard. It offers a free plan of 300 emails per month, and you are only charged by use.

Other products in category Email marketing services
rapidmail logo

rapidmail
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

rapidmail is a German email marketing service and transactional mail service. The service is hosted in Germany. The service offers a easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor with many great templates to create the emails. rapidmail has many certifications, which should guarantee high delivery rate of emails.

Clever Elements logo

Clever Elements
Germany EU
Website

Clever Elements is a German email marketing service. They offer a user friendly editor to design the emails for the campaigns and analytics features.

Other products in category Marketing automation software
Friendly Automate logo

Friendly Automate
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted Open source
Website

Friendly Automate is an email marketing and automation service from Switzerland. It lets you send emails based on automation workflows and create email templates in a powerful and easy-to-use editor. The service is based on the feature-rich open-source software Mautic, which the company supports and is also listed as a partner.

Carts Guru logo

Carts Guru
Spain EU
Website

Carts Guru is a marketing automation software from Spain. They offer tools to create automated workflows using conditions to engage your customers via E-Mail, SMS and Facebook Messenger.

