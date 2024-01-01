Brevo is an email service from France with an SMTP relay and API for transactional email delivery, but also with a focus on newsletter emails which can be designed and sent directly from the application. Brevo is generally well rated and also offers SMS sending.

Pricing

Brevo offers a rather generous free plan. Paid plans include Lite, Premium, and Enterprise. All three plans have different feature sets, and mails can be purchased variably with all of them. The cheapest paid plan starts at €19/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting