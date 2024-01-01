Friendly Automate logo

Friendly Automate is an email marketing and automation service from Switzerland. It lets you send emails based on automation workflows and create email templates in a powerful and easy-to-use editor. The service is based on the feature-rich open-source software Mautic, which the company supports and is also listed as a partner.

Screenshot of Friendly Automate

Pricing

Friendly Automate offers different paid plans with different feature set. All plans include 300 contacts and unlimited email and users. In each plan, you can buy additional contacts as packages. The cheapest plan starts at €49/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Friendly Automate is hosted in Switzerland on Infomaniak. For the actual sending of emails, they use Amazon SES, but explain in the list of subprocessors why they are doing it and that they are searching for alternatives.

The list of subprocessors can be here.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
demo-en.friendlyautomate.com Core Service Web
  • Optitrust GmbH (AS200062)
Report
demo-de.friendlyautomate.com Core Service Web Report
get.friendly.ch Core Service Web Report
friendly.ch Representation Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
docs2.friendly.ch Documentation Web Report
status.friendly.ch Documentation Web Report
