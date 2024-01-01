Infomaniak Public Cloud logo

Infomaniak Public Cloud is a Swiss virtual private server provider. It provides top-of-the-range equipment in secure tier 3+ data centers in Switzerland, which hosts some of their other services.

Pricing

The pricing may be configured on their website and compared to its competitors, is cancelable any time and either charged hourly or monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Infomaniak is hosted in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
webmail2.infomaniak.com Core Service Web Report
webmail.infomaniak.com Core Service Web Report
infomaniak.com Representation Web Report
shop.infomaniak.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

