Infomaniak Public Cloud is a Swiss virtual private server provider. It provides top-of-the-range equipment in secure tier 3+ data centers in Switzerland, which hosts some of their other services.

Pricing

The pricing may be configured on their website and compared to its competitors, is cancelable any time and either charged hourly or monthly.

Hosting

Infomaniak is hosted in Switzerland.

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

