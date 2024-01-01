email marketing services logo

European email marketing services

An email marketing service helps manage email marketing campaigns and newsletters. They often provide tools for managing newsletter lists, such as a sign-up form with double opt-in. For creating the emails to be sent to your customers/subscribers, some services offer a user-friendly editor for designing the emails for your campaign or newsletter.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

Brevo
France EU Free plan
Brevo is an email service from France with an SMTP relay and API for transactional email delivery, but also with a focus on newsletter emails which can be designed and sent directly from the application. Brevo is generally well rated and also offers SMS sending.

rapidmail
Germany EU EU hosted
rapidmail is a German email marketing service and transactional mail service. The service is hosted in Germany. The service offers a easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor with many great templates to create the emails. rapidmail has many certifications, which should guarantee high delivery rate of emails.

Clever Elements
Germany EU
Clever Elements is a German email marketing service. They offer a user friendly editor to design the emails for the campaigns and analytics features.

Friendly Automate
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted Open source
Friendly Automate is an email marketing and automation service from Switzerland. It lets you send emails based on automation workflows and create email templates in a powerful and easy-to-use editor. The service is based on the feature-rich open-source software Mautic, which the company supports and is also listed as a partner.

Keila
Germany EU EU hosted Open source
Keila is an open source email marketing tool, available for self-hosting and with a managed service.

Mailcoach
Belgium EU EU hosted
Mailcoach is email marketing service from Belgium. Mailcoach offers campaign and subscriber management, a templating system and email automation features. To get better statistics, they offer tracking with many privacy settings. The pricing is only dependent on the amount of email sent per month.

GetResponse
Poland EU Free plan
GetResponse is an email marketing service from Poland, it offers a suite of tools to engage and build a relationship with your customers.

Omnisend
Lithuania EU Free plan
Omnisend is an email marketing service from Lithuania. Besides email marketing, SMS marketing is also offered and a variety of tools to automate the sending behavior.

Acumbamail
Spain EU Free plan
Acumbamail is an email marketing service from Spain. They offer many templates to easily create emails for a newsletter and many integrations for platforms like WordPress, Magento, WooCommerce, PrestaShop and many more.

CleverReach
Germany EU Free plan
CleverReach is a German email marketing service. The service offers a simple to use email editor. The servers are hosted in the EU.

MailUp
Italy EU
MailUp is an email service from Italy. They offer unlimited emails in all plans. The more expensive plans also offer a transactional email service called SMTP+.

