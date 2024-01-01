European email marketing services

An email marketing service helps manage email marketing campaigns and newsletters. They often provide tools for managing newsletter lists, such as a sign-up form with double opt-in. For creating the emails to be sent to your customers/subscribers, some services offer a user-friendly editor for designing the emails for your campaign or newsletter.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.