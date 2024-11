GetResponse is an email marketing service from Poland, it offers a suite of tools to engage and build a relationship with your customers.

Pricing

The free plan offers up to 500 contacts and 2500 newsletters monthly. For €13.12 monthly, the email marketing plan comes in for 1000 contacts (customizable number) and unlimited newsletters. There are more plans and customizations available on their pricing page.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting