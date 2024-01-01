Mailcoach logo

Mailcoach is email marketing service from Belgium. Mailcoach offers campaign and subscriber management, a templating system and email automation features. To get better statistics, they offer tracking with many privacy settings. The pricing is only dependent on the amount of email sent per month.

Pricing

Mailcoach costs €9.99/month and includes 2,000 emails with unlimited subscribers and email lists. Every extra email costs €0.002. They offer the option to use your own delivery service, which changes the price per email to €0.001/email. It is also possible to buy a license for self-hosting, which costs €249 for one year.

Hosting

Mailcoach is hosted on UpCloud and uses Bunny as their CDN. For email delivery, they use the US-American service Mailgun, but it is possible to use your own email delivery service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
mailcoach.app Core Service Web Report
freek-dev.mailcoach.app Core Service Web Report
status.mailcoach.app Status Page Web Report
