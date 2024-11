Acumbamail is an email marketing service from Spain. They offer many templates to easily create emails for a newsletter and many integrations for platforms like WordPress, Magento, WooCommerce, PrestaShop and many more.

Pricing

Acumbamail offers a free plan with 200 subscribers and up to 2000 mails per month. The paid plans are per emails or per subscribers. On top of that it is possible to buy email credits.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.