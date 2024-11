Keila is an open source email marketing tool, available for self-hosting and with a managed service.

Pricing

The pricing starts at €9.6 per month for 2000 email and unlimited contacts.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The service is hosted in the EU. The sending of emails is still Amazon SES, but it is possible to set up your own transactional email service, even in the managed version.