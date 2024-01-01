European transactional email service

A transactional mail service offers users the ability to send emails from their applications via their service. This way, the application does not have to worry about the secure delivery of the emails. Most transactional mail services provide an API and an email relay to send the emails.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

