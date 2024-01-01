EmailLabs logo

EmailLabs is an transactional email service from Poland. It offers an API and SMTP relay. The service also tracks if the email has arrived and if it has been opened.

Pricing

EmailLabs offers a free plan that includes 24,000 emails. The cheapest Pro plan starts at 23€/month. The individual plans have different feature sets and it is possible to purchase additional emails for all plans.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.emaillabs.net.pl Core Service Web Report
_spf.emaillabs.co SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • VERCOM S.A. (AS29205)
  • VERCOM S.A. (AS59828)
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AS16509)
  • Cyber_Folks S.A. (AS34360)
  • VERCOM S.A. (AS47348)
  • VERCOM S.A. (AS42945)
  • VERCOM S.A. (AS204964)
  • DigitalOcean (AS14061)
Report
panel.emaillabs.co Management of Core Service Web
  • VERCOM S.A. (AS29205)
Report
panel.emaillabs.net.pl Management of Core Service Web Report
emaillabs.io Representation Web Report
docs.emaillabs.io Documentation Web
  • Cyber_Folks S.A. (AS29522)
Report
