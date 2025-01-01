EmailConnect
EmailConnect is an inbound-only email processing service that converts received emails into structured webhook data. The service parses email content into JSON format, processes attachments inline or to object storage, and delivers data to webhook endpoints. This enables integration with serverless functions or automation platforms like n8n, Zapier, and Make.com.
Inbound email processing with webhook delivery and EU hosting
EmailConnect processes inbound emails to your domains and converts them into structured JSON data delivered via webhooks. The service is designed for developers and businesses requiring programmatic email handling with reliable delivery and 100% EU-operated infrastructure.
- Converts incoming emails to structured JSON format
- Webhook delivery to n8n, Zapier, Make.com, or custom endpoints
- Multi-alias support for routing different email addresses to different webhooks
- Developer API for managing domains, aliases, and webhook configurations
- Automatic queuing and retry mechanisms for reliable delivery
- Attachment processing with base64 encoding or S3-compatible storage
- Custom headers support for secure webhook authentication
- EU-hosted infrastructure with data sovereignty compliance
- Free plan includes 1 domain, 2 aliases, and 50 emails per month
Pricing
EmailConnect offers a free Starter plan with 50 inbound emails per month, 1 domain, 2 aliases, and 2 webhook endpoints. The Pro plan costs €9.95/month and includes 1,000 inbound emails per month, 5 domains, 50 aliases, and 50 webhook endpoints. Additional emails can be purchased as credits - €1.00 per 100 emails on the Starter plan and €0.80 per 100 emails on the Pro plan. Custom plans available for higher volume needs.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
The service is hosted entirely within the EU, with application servers at Hetzner (DE) in Falkenstein and object storage at Scaleway (FR) in Amsterdam.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|mx1.emailconnect.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|emailconnect.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|status.emailconnect.eu
|Status Page
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The servers of Hetzner use hydropower as renewable energy sources.