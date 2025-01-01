EmailConnect is an inbound-only email processing service that converts received emails into structured webhook data. The service parses email content into JSON format, processes attachments inline or to object storage, and delivers data to webhook endpoints. This enables integration with serverless functions or automation platforms like n8n, Zapier, and Make.com.

Inbound email processing with webhook delivery and EU hosting

EmailConnect processes inbound emails to your domains and converts them into structured JSON data delivered via webhooks. The service is designed for developers and businesses requiring programmatic email handling with reliable delivery and 100% EU-operated infrastructure.

Converts incoming emails to structured JSON format

Webhook delivery to n8n, Zapier, Make.com, or custom endpoints

Multi-alias support for routing different email addresses to different webhooks

Developer API for managing domains, aliases, and webhook configurations

Automatic queuing and retry mechanisms for reliable delivery

Attachment processing with base64 encoding or S3-compatible storage

Custom headers support for secure webhook authentication

EU-hosted infrastructure with data sovereignty compliance

Free plan includes 1 domain, 2 aliases, and 50 emails per month

Pricing

EmailConnect offers a free Starter plan with 50 inbound emails per month, 1 domain, 2 aliases, and 2 webhook endpoints. The Pro plan costs €9.95/month and includes 1,000 inbound emails per month, 5 domains, 50 aliases, and 50 webhook endpoints. Additional emails can be purchased as credits - €1.00 per 100 emails on the Starter plan and €0.80 per 100 emails on the Pro plan. Custom plans available for higher volume needs.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The service is hosted entirely within the EU, with application servers at Hetzner (DE) in Falkenstein and object storage at Scaleway (FR) in Amsterdam.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider mx1.emailconnect.eu Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report emailconnect.eu Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report status.emailconnect.eu Status Page Web Report

Sustainability

The servers of Hetzner use hydropower as renewable energy sources.