Sweego is a French platform for developers and product managers, enabling them to send emails and sms messages. Sweego offers an SMTP relay and an API for sending transactional emails. It's possible to send emails, track them via statistics, and view the raw logs of Mailbox Providers. Sweego also provides an inbound email routing service that parses your emails and transmits them to you in JSON via webhook.

Sweego is a bi-directional multi-channel transactional platform. Sweego lets you send messages and notifications via email and sms It's possible to receive email and forward in JSON via webhook.

Main features are:

Unified Rest API

Email API

SMS API

Inbox Email Routing (Email to JSON to Webhook)

Webhook for event escalation

Template and brand management

Statistics and logs

Test Mode

Pricing

Sweego proposes a free plan, ideal for getting started. For more advanced needs, there are three paid tiers — Individual, Startup, and Scaleup — each offering a different set of features. For each plan, you are allowed to exceed the plan price by 30%. If you need even more volume, it's possible to provide you with a customized offer.

If you commit for one year, you'll get a 20% discount

Plan Price (excl. tax) Email Volume Key Features Free €0 100 emails/day - 100 emails via API & SMTP

- Unlimited domains

- Templates

- Webhook

- Test Mode

- 7 days log retention Individual €10 or €25 20K or 50K emails/month All features in Free, plus:

+ 30 days log retention

+ Chat & email support

+ 10 or 30 Templates

+ Unlimited API Keys

+ Overage available Startup €79 or €128 100K or 200K emails/month All features in Individual, plus:

+ 60 days log retention

+ Unlimited Templates

+ Dedicated IP available

+ Multiple webhooks Scaleup €270 or €490 500K or 1M emails/month All features in Startup, plus:

+ 90 days log retention

+ Dedicated IP included

+ Dedicated IP Pool Available

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The infrastructure is hosted by OVH and Scaleway, spread across several datacenters in France, several hundred kilometers apart.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider api.sweego.io Core Service Web OVHcloud (AS16276) Report spf.swg-srv.net SPF domain Outgoing mail OVHcloud (AS16276)

Scaleway (AS12876) Report www.sweego.io Representation Web OVHcloud (AS16276) Report learn.sweego.io Documentation Web OVHcloud (AS16276) Report status.sweego.io Status Page Web OVHcloud (AS16276) Report

Sustainability

The infrastructure is hosted by OVH and Scaleway. The OVH datacenter provides a PUE of 1.22 and a WUE of 0.3 The Scaleway datacenter provides a PUE of 1.17 and a WUE of 0.25

Sweego have also integrated the initiative of adding an expiry date to the email to reduce the carbon footprint of emails, so that they are deleted once the expiry date is reached.

PUE = Power User Effectiveness WUE = Water Usage Effectiveness