Sweego
Sweego is a French platform for developers and product managers, enabling them to send emails and sms messages. Sweego offers an SMTP relay and an API for sending transactional emails. It's possible to send emails, track them via statistics, and view the raw logs of Mailbox Providers. Sweego also provides an inbound email routing service that parses your emails and transmits them to you in JSON via webhook.
Sweego is a bi-directional multi-channel transactional platform. Sweego lets you send messages and notifications via email and sms It's possible to receive email and forward in JSON via webhook.
Main features are:
- Unified Rest API
- Email API
- SMS API
- Inbox Email Routing (Email to JSON to Webhook)
- Webhook for event escalation
- Template and brand management
- Statistics and logs
- Test Mode
Pricing
Sweego proposes a free plan, ideal for getting started. For more advanced needs, there are three paid tiers — Individual, Startup, and Scaleup — each offering a different set of features. For each plan, you are allowed to exceed the plan price by 30%. If you need even more volume, it's possible to provide you with a customized offer.
If you commit for one year, you'll get a 20% discount
|Plan
|Price (excl. tax)
|Email Volume
|Key Features
|Free
|€0
|100 emails/day
|- 100 emails via API & SMTP
- Unlimited domains
- Templates
- Webhook
- Test Mode
- 7 days log retention
|Individual
|€10 or €25
|20K or 50K emails/month
|All features in Free, plus:
+ 30 days log retention
+ Chat & email support
+ 10 or 30 Templates
+ Unlimited API Keys
+ Overage available
|Startup
|€79 or €128
|100K or 200K emails/month
|All features in Individual, plus:
+ 60 days log retention
+ Unlimited Templates
+ Dedicated IP available
+ Multiple webhooks
|Scaleup
|€270 or €490
|500K or 1M emails/month
|All features in Startup, plus:
+ 90 days log retention
+ Dedicated IP included
+ Dedicated IP Pool Available
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
The infrastructure is hosted by OVH and Scaleway, spread across several datacenters in France, several hundred kilometers apart.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.sweego.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|spf.swg-srv.net
|SPF domain
|Outgoing mail
|Report
|www.sweego.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|learn.sweego.io
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
|status.sweego.io
|Status Page
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The infrastructure is hosted by OVH and Scaleway. The OVH datacenter provides a PUE of 1.22 and a WUE of 0.3 The Scaleway datacenter provides a PUE of 1.17 and a WUE of 0.25
Sweego have also integrated the initiative of adding an expiry date to the email to reduce the carbon footprint of emails, so that they are deleted once the expiry date is reached.
PUE = Power User Effectiveness WUE = Water Usage Effectiveness