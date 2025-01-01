Sweego logo

Sweego

France EU EU hosted Free plan LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Sweego

Sweego is a French platform for developers and product managers, enabling them to send emails and sms messages. Sweego offers an SMTP relay and an API for sending transactional emails. It's possible to send emails, track them via statistics, and view the raw logs of Mailbox Providers. Sweego also provides an inbound email routing service that parses your emails and transmits them to you in JSON via webhook.

Screenshot of Sweego

Sweego is a bi-directional multi-channel transactional platform. Sweego lets you send messages and notifications via email and sms It's possible to receive email and forward in JSON via webhook.

Main features are:

  • Unified Rest API
  • Email API
  • SMS API
  • Inbox Email Routing (Email to JSON to Webhook)
  • Webhook for event escalation
  • Template and brand management
  • Statistics and logs
  • Test Mode

Pricing

Sweego proposes a free plan, ideal for getting started. For more advanced needs, there are three paid tiers — Individual, Startup, and Scaleup — each offering a different set of features. For each plan, you are allowed to exceed the plan price by 30%. If you need even more volume, it's possible to provide you with a customized offer.

If you commit for one year, you'll get a 20% discount

Plan Price (excl. tax) Email Volume Key Features
Free €0 100 emails/day - 100 emails via API & SMTP
- Unlimited domains
- Templates
- Webhook
- Test Mode
- 7 days log retention
Individual €10 or €25 20K or 50K emails/month All features in Free, plus:
+ 30 days log retention
+ Chat & email support
+ 10 or 30 Templates
+ Unlimited API Keys
+ Overage available
Startup €79 or €128 100K or 200K emails/month All features in Individual, plus:
+ 60 days log retention
+ Unlimited Templates
+ Dedicated IP available
+ Multiple webhooks
Scaleup €270 or €490 500K or 1M emails/month All features in Startup, plus:
+ 90 days log retention
+ Dedicated IP included
+ Dedicated IP Pool Available

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The infrastructure is hosted by OVH and Scaleway, spread across several datacenters in France, several hundred kilometers apart.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.sweego.io Core Service Web Report
spf.swg-srv.net SPF domain Outgoing mail Report
www.sweego.io Representation Web Report
learn.sweego.io Documentation Web Report
status.sweego.io Status Page Web Report

Sustainability

The infrastructure is hosted by OVH and Scaleway. The OVH datacenter provides a PUE of 1.22 and a WUE of 0.3 The Scaleway datacenter provides a PUE of 1.17 and a WUE of 0.25

Sweego have also integrated the initiative of adding an expiry date to the email to reduce the carbon footprint of emails, so that they are deleted once the expiry date is reached.

PUE = Power User Effectiveness WUE = Water Usage Effectiveness

Other products in category Transactional email service
Scaleway TEM logo

Scaleway TEM
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Scaleway Transactional Email (TEM) is a transactional email service from the French cloud provider Scaleway. Scaleway TEM offers an API and an SMTP relay for easy integration. Which mails were sent and if they were delivered can be monitored in a dashboard. It offers a free plan of 300 emails per month, and you are only charged by use.

Read more
rapidmail logo

rapidmail
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

rapidmail is a German email marketing service and transactional mail service. The service is hosted in Germany. The service offers a easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor with many great templates to create the emails. rapidmail has many certifications, which should guarantee high delivery rate of emails.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Sign up for an account to suggest changes or new products.

Sign Up