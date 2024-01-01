European marketing automation software

Marketing automation software helps marketers automate repetitive tasks. In the tools, conditions are set based on collected user data, which execute a task. This task is usually to inform or remind the customer about something, for example via email, chat, notification in an app, etc. Many tools offer easy to use drag-and-drop editors to set which tasks should be executed in which case. These settings are also called workflows.

On an e-commerce site, for example, such a workflow could be to inform users that there is still a product in the shopping cart, or to remind newly registered users who have not yet purchased anything.

For such an automation to work, the tools need information about the users and their behavior. Integrations with existing systems that provide this data, such as a customer relations manager (CRM) tool or email marketing software, is therefore essential.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

