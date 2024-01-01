European marketing automation software

marketing automation software logo

Marketing automation software helps marketers automate repetitive tasks. In the tools, conditions are set based on collected user data, which execute a task. This task is usually to inform or remind the customer about something, for example via email, chat, notification in an app, etc. Many tools offer easy to use drag-and-drop editors to set which tasks should be executed in which case. These settings are also called workflows.

On an e-commerce site, for example, such a workflow could be to inform users that there is still a product in the shopping cart, or to remind newly registered users who have not yet purchased anything.

For such an automation to work, the tools need information about the users and their behavior. Integrations with existing systems that provide this data, such as a customer relations manager (CRM) tool or email marketing software, is therefore essential.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

Friendly Automate
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted Open source
Friendly Automate is an email marketing and automation service from Switzerland. It lets you send emails based on automation workflows and create email templates in a powerful and easy-to-use editor. The service is based on the feature-rich open-source software Mautic, which the company supports and is also listed as a partner.

Carts Guru
Spain EU
Carts Guru is a marketing automation software from Spain. They offer tools to create automated workflows using conditions to engage your customers via E-Mail, SMS and Facebook Messenger.

Sparklane
France EU Price on Request
Sparklane is a marketing automation software from France. They offer you ways to engage your customers at the right times by analyzing them based on their activity, business and market data, and your criteria.

Brevo
France EU Free plan
Brevo is an email service from France with an SMTP relay and API for transactional email delivery, but also with a focus on newsletter emails which can be designed and sent directly from the application. Brevo is generally well rated and also offers SMS sending.

Encharge
Bulgaria EU
Encharge is a marketing automation software from Bulgaria. The tool is easy to use and has a modern user interface. Workflows can be easily created in the interface and there are also templates that include not only predefined workflows for common use cases, but also email templates.

Data and events can be created via API or using their JavaScript client. Integrations for CRMs like HubSpot and Salesforce are offered.

Aivie
Switzerland EFTA Free plan
Aivie is a marketing automation tool from Switzerland. It is based on the open-source project Mautic and offers a built-in form builder in addition to the features of Mautic.

User.com
Poland EU Price on Request
User.com is a marketing automation software from Poland. Besides marketing automation, User.com also offers other services like CRM, live chat and appointment sheduling. User.com offers a modern UI and a simple editor for workflow editing.

