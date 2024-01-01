Aivie logo

Aivie is a marketing automation tool from Switzerland. It is based on the open-source project Mautic and offers a built-in form builder in addition to the features of Mautic.

Pricing

Their free plan works for up to 1000 contacts and offers unlimited campaigns, and sending emails 1 time per day, but emails and forms will have Aivie branding. If this is not sufficient, their Pro plan, for CHF 89 monthly, offers removing the Aivie branding and unlimited contacts, unlimited emails, custom webhooks and APIs and chat and email support.

Hosting

You can choose between Germany and Switzerland for the server location on signup, but they use servers of the US-American cloud provider Google Cloud Platform.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cdn.aivie.ch Core Service Web Report
email.aivie.ch Core Service Outgoing mail Report
7674e68f.de.app.aivie.ch Core Service Web Report
9ea798cc.ch.app.aivie.ch Core Service Web Report
aivie.ch Representation Web
  • cyon GmbH (AS47302)
Report
media.app.aivie.ch Representation Web Report
