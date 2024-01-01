European alternatives to Google Cloud Platform

Exoscale is a cloud computing platform from Switzerland with several server locations within Europe. It offers virtual servers, object storage (S3 compatible), managed kubernetes, managed databases, DNS and CDN. The managed database service offers Apache Kafka and Redis in addition to the commonly offered MySQL and PostgreSQL. The virtual servers are available in different strengths and specializations such as CPU, memory, storage optimized. In addition, own GPU instances are offered, which can be used for GPU intensive computations.

On the subject of API key permissions, API keys can be created that can be restricted to individual service groups such as "Compute". For the object storage service, it can even be restricted at bucket level.

The company is owned by A1, one of the largest Austrian communication providers.