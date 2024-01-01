Encharge logo

Encharge

Bulgaria EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Encharge

Encharge is a marketing automation software from Bulgaria. The tool is easy to use and has a modern user interface. Workflows can be easily created in the interface and there are also templates that include not only predefined workflows for common use cases, but also email templates.

Data and events can be created via API or using their JavaScript client. Integrations for CRMs like HubSpot and Salesforce are offered.

Screenshot of Encharge

Pricing

Encharge offers two plans, “Growth” and “Premium”. The cheapest plan, “Growth” starts at $99/month ($79/month if billed yearly) and includes 2,000 subscribers.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
ingest.encharge.io Core Service Web Report
app.encharge.io Management of Core Service Web Report
api.encharge.io Management of Core Service Web Report
encharge.io Representation Web Report
Other products in category Marketing automation software
Friendly Automate logo

Friendly Automate
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted Open source
Website

Friendly Automate is an email marketing and automation service from Switzerland. It lets you send emails based on automation workflows and create email templates in a powerful and easy-to-use editor. The service is based on the feature-rich open-source software Mautic, which the company supports and is also listed as a partner.

Read more
Carts Guru logo

Carts Guru
Spain EU
Website

Carts Guru is a marketing automation software from Spain. They offer tools to create automated workflows using conditions to engage your customers via E-Mail, SMS and Facebook Messenger.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner