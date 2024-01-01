Encharge is a marketing automation software from Bulgaria. The tool is easy to use and has a modern user interface. Workflows can be easily created in the interface and there are also templates that include not only predefined workflows for common use cases, but also email templates.

Data and events can be created via API or using their JavaScript client. Integrations for CRMs like HubSpot and Salesforce are offered.

Pricing

Encharge offers two plans, “Growth” and “Premium”. The cheapest plan, “Growth” starts at $99/month ($79/month if billed yearly) and includes 2,000 subscribers.

