Webmecanik Automation is a marketing automation software from France.

Pricing

Webmecanik Automation starts at €450/month (€400/month, billed yearly) for 20,000 contact and all features. There is only one other plan that costs slightly more, which is targeted to resellers, that starts at €550/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Webmecanik Automation is hosted in the EU OVHCloud and sends Mails via Mailjet.