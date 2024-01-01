Webmecanik Automation logo

Webmecanik Automation is a marketing automation software from France.

Pricing

Webmecanik Automation starts at €450/month (€400/month, billed yearly) for 20,000 contact and all features. There is only one other plan that costs slightly more, which is targeted to resellers, that starts at €550/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Webmecanik Automation is hosted in the EU OVHCloud and sends Mails via Mailjet.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
webmecanik.automation.webmecanik.com Core Service Web
  • Akenes SA (AS61098)
Report
spf.mailjet.com Core Service Outgoing mail
  • MAILJET SAS (AS200069)
Report
ssoauthentification.com Authentication Web Report
my.webmecanik.com Management of Core Service Web Report
en.webmecanik.com Representation Web Report
de.webmecanik.com Representation Web Report
