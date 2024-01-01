Webmecanik Automation
Webmecanik Automation is a marketing automation software from France.
Pricing
Webmecanik Automation starts at €450/month (€400/month, billed yearly) for 20,000 contact and all features. There is only one other plan that costs slightly more, which is targeted to resellers, that starts at €550/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Webmecanik Automation is hosted in the EU OVHCloud and sends Mails via Mailjet.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|webmecanik.automation.webmecanik.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|spf.mailjet.com
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|ssoauthentification.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|my.webmecanik.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|en.webmecanik.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|de.webmecanik.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report