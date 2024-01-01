User.com
User.com is a marketing automation software from Poland. Besides marketing automation, User.com also offers other services like CRM, live chat and appointment sheduling. User.com offers a modern UI and a simple editor for workflow editing.
Pricing
User.com does not publish prices on their website.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.user.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|_spf.mail03-userengage.com
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|europeanalternatives.user.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|some-customer.user.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.user.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|apidocs.user.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report