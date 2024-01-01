European alternatives to SurveyMonkey

LimeSurvey
LimeSurvey is an open-source survey tool from Germany. They offer survey solutions for Enterprises, Universities and Students with a focus on easiness of use, anonymity and feature richness.
SurveyMonkey is a survey tool from the US. They are one of the most used tools to create surveys and help its customers to conduct market research and other surveys.
This pages lists European SurveyMonkey alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
LimeSurvey is an open-source survey tool from Germany. They offer survey solutions for Enterprises, Universities and Students with a focus on easiness of use, anonymity and feature richness.
Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.
QUESTIONSTAR is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a feature - rich way of creating, distributing and analyzing surveys.
Survio is a survey tool from the Czech Republic. They are ISO 27001 certified, offer builtin-analytics, full chart customization, guides on surveys for different roles and people, and are available in 17 languages.
Typeform is a survey tool from Spain. They focus on an unorthodox, more engaging design of forms and surveys to catch the eyes of your visitors and make filling it out feel effortless for them. The surveys can be embedded into your website or app, and Typeform itself can be integrated into many other software products to integrate perfectly into your workflow.
forms.app is a survey tool from Estonia. They allow you to create surveys, design them to the smallest detail, embed them in your site or share them via a URL, and collect responses in no time.
empirio is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on students who need surveys for their bachelor / master's thesis' and first time users, with their easy and guided online tool.
easyfeedback is a survey tool from Germany. They help you to design surveys to your needs. Share invitations via a URL, QR code, or embed the survey into your website and evaluate the results in real-time.
LamaPoll is a survey tool from Germany, for very secure (ISO 27001) surveys.
SurveyLegend is a survey tool from Sweden. They allow you to create mobile-friendly surveys, even from tablets, and get real-time insights from them.
Poll For All is a survey tool from Estonia. They offer efficient, free (ad-financed) and unlimited solutions for businesses, educators and individuals.
Survs is a survey tool from Portugal, which allows your team to create branded surveys, share them via their email infrastructure, or URL and analyze the responses in real-time.
AidaForm is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a drag and drop form builder with many templates for the survey itself and for the design to get you started.
Crowdtech is a survey tool from the Netherlands. They enable the creation of mobile-friendly, intuitive and visually appealing online service for quantitative market research in 20 languages and prioritize respondents' experience for a higher engagement.
UmfrageOnline is a survey tool from Switzerland. They offer an in-browser drag and drop editor to create surveys, which you can translate to different languages and distribute via a link.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner