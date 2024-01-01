Poll For All
Poll For All is a survey tool from Estonia. They offer efficient, free (ad-financed) and unlimited solutions for businesses, educators and individuals.
Pricing
Poll For All offers a free plan with unlimited questions and respondents, but will show ads on their poll. If ad-free polls are required, the premium plan for up to 5000 monthly participants costs $5.99 monthly.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|embed.pollforall.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.pollforall.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|pollforall.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report