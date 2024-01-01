Poll For All logo

Poll For All is a survey tool from Estonia. They offer efficient, free (ad-financed) and unlimited solutions for businesses, educators and individuals.

Screenshot of Poll For All

Pricing

Poll For All offers a free plan with unlimited questions and respondents, but will show ads on their poll. If ad-free polls are required, the premium plan for up to 5000 monthly participants costs $5.99 monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
embed.pollforall.com Core Service Web Report
app.pollforall.com Core Service Web Report
pollforall.com Representation Web Report
