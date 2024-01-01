Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.

Pricing

Edkimo offers different plans and guides for different customers, like schools and higher education facilities. They offer a 30-day free trial with which you can create, conduct, and view surveys. After that, the premium plan comes in (for most customers) at €19.98 monthly for all features from the free trial plus interactive filtering, your own logo, and exporting data.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting