Edkimo
Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.
Pricing
Edkimo offers different plans and guides for different customers, like schools and higher education facilities. They offer a 30-day free trial with which you can create, conduct, and view surveys. After that, the premium plan comes in (for most customers) at €19.98 monthly for all features from the free trial plus interactive filtering, your own logo, and exporting data.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.edkimo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|handbook.edkimo.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|edkimo.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|help.edkimo.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report