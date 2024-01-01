Edkimo logo

Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.

Pricing

Edkimo offers different plans and guides for different customers, like schools and higher education facilities. They offer a 30-day free trial with which you can create, conduct, and view surveys. After that, the premium plan comes in (for most customers) at €19.98 monthly for all features from the free trial plus interactive filtering, your own logo, and exporting data.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.edkimo.com Core Service Web Report
handbook.edkimo.com Representation Web
  • Neue Medien Muennich GmbH (AS34788)
Report
edkimo.com Representation Web
  • Neue Medien Muennich GmbH (AS34788)
Report
help.edkimo.com Representation Web
  • Neue Medien Muennich GmbH (AS34788)
Report
