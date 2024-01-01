survey tools logo

European survey tools

Surveys allow you to interact with and learn from your customers around the globe in a time and effort efficient manner. These surveys are created, designed, distributed and analyzed via survey tools. They allow you to create and design the surveys, often in a simple drag-and-drop builder. Distribute them by embedding the survey in your website or sharing it via a URL. While the responses are coming in, different analysis-tools and statistics will help you to process the feedback and gather insights fast or even in real-time.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

LimeSurvey logo

LimeSurvey
Germany EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
LimeSurvey is an open-source survey tool from Germany. They offer survey solutions for Enterprises, Universities and Students with a focus on easiness of use, anonymity and feature richness.

Edkimo logo

Edkimo
Germany EU EU hosted
Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.

QUESTIONSTAR logo

QUESTIONSTAR
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
QUESTIONSTAR is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a feature - rich way of creating, distributing and analyzing surveys.

Survio logo

Survio
Czech Republic EU EU hosted
Survio is a survey tool from the Czech Republic. They are ISO 27001 certified, offer builtin-analytics, full chart customization, guides on surveys for different roles and people, and are available in 17 languages.

Typeform logo

Typeform
Spain EU Free plan
Typeform is a survey tool from Spain. They focus on an unorthodox, more engaging design of forms and surveys to catch the eyes of your visitors and make filling it out feel effortless for them. The surveys can be embedded into your website or app, and Typeform itself can be integrated into many other software products to integrate perfectly into your workflow.

forms.app logo

forms.app
Estonia EU Free plan
forms.app is a survey tool from Estonia. They allow you to create surveys, design them to the smallest detail, embed them in your site or share them via a URL, and collect responses in no time.

empirio logo

empirio
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan No English Website
empirio is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on students who need surveys for their bachelor / master's thesis' and first time users, with their easy and guided online tool.

easyfeedback logo

easyfeedback
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
easyfeedback is a survey tool from Germany. They help you to design surveys to your needs. Share invitations via a URL, QR code, or embed the survey into your website and evaluate the results in real-time.

LamaPoll logo

LamaPoll
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan No English Website
LamaPoll is a survey tool from Germany, for very secure (ISO 27001) surveys.

SurveyLegend logo

SurveyLegend
Sweden EU Free plan
SurveyLegend is a survey tool from Sweden. They allow you to create mobile-friendly surveys, even from tablets, and get real-time insights from them.

Poll For All logo

Poll For All
Estonia EU Free plan
Poll For All is a survey tool from Estonia. They offer efficient, free (ad-financed) and unlimited solutions for businesses, educators and individuals.

Survs logo

Survs
Portugal EU Free plan
Survs is a survey tool from Portugal, which allows your team to create branded surveys, share them via their email infrastructure, or URL and analyze the responses in real-time.

AidaForm logo

AidaForm
Germany EU Free plan
AidaForm is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a drag and drop form builder with many templates for the survey itself and for the design to get you started.

Crowdtech logo

Crowdtech
Netherlands EU Price on Request
Crowdtech is a survey tool from the Netherlands. They enable the creation of mobile-friendly, intuitive and visually appealing online service for quantitative market research in 20 languages and prioritize respondents' experience for a higher engagement.

UmfrageOnline logo

UmfrageOnline
Switzerland EFTA No English Website
UmfrageOnline is a survey tool from Switzerland. They offer an in-browser drag and drop editor to create surveys, which you can translate to different languages and distribute via a link.

