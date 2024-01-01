UmfrageOnline logo

UmfrageOnline is a survey tool from Switzerland. They offer an in-browser drag and drop editor to create surveys, which you can translate to different languages and distribute via a link.

Pricing

Their professional plan offers unlimited surveys, questions and respondents for €21 monthly. If priority support and more features are needed, they also offer a business or an enterprise plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.umfrageonline.com Core Service Web Report
web.umfrageonline.com Representation Web Report
umfrageonline.com Representation Web Report
