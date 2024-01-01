UmfrageOnline
UmfrageOnline is a survey tool from Switzerland. They offer an in-browser drag and drop editor to create surveys, which you can translate to different languages and distribute via a link.
Pricing
Their professional plan offers unlimited surveys, questions and respondents for €21 monthly. If priority support and more features are needed, they also offer a business or an enterprise plan.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.umfrageonline.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|web.umfrageonline.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|umfrageonline.com
|Representation
|Web
|
