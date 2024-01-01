LimeSurvey logo

LimeSurvey is an open-source survey tool from Germany. They offer survey solutions for Enterprises, Universities and Students with a focus on easiness of use, anonymity and feature richness.

The basic plan comes in at €34 monthly and offers 1000 responses per month, 250 MB upload storage and support. If that is not sufficient, Expert, Enterprise and custom plans are available too.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
account.limesurvey.org Core Service Web Report
demo192.limesurvey.org Core Service Web Report
surveys.limesurvey.org Core Service Web Report
test-european-alternatives.limesurvey.net Core Service Web Report
identity.limesurvey.org Authentication Web Report
limesurvey.org Representation Web Report
webmail.limesurvey.org Representation Web Report
forums.limesurvey.org Representation Web Report
support.limesurvey.org Representation Web Report
