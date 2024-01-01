QUESTIONSTAR
QUESTIONSTAR is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a feature - rich way of creating, distributing and analyzing surveys.
Pricing
QUESTIONSTARs standard plan, for €59 monthly or €395 annually, offers unlimited respondents and up to 1000 emails for distribution monthly. There is also a professional and a custom plan available if the standard one does not suffice.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.questionstar.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.questionstar.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.vier.questionstar.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|questionstar.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|partner.questionstar.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report