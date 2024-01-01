QUESTIONSTAR logo

QUESTIONSTAR is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a feature - rich way of creating, distributing and analyzing surveys.

Pricing

QUESTIONSTARs standard plan, for €59 monthly or €395 annually, offers unlimited respondents and up to 1000 emails for distribution monthly. There is also a professional and a custom plan available if the standard one does not suffice.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.questionstar.com Core Service Web Report
app.questionstar.com Core Service Web Report
app.vier.questionstar.com Core Service Web Report
questionstar.com Representation Web Report
partner.questionstar.com Representation Web Report
