Survio is a survey tool from the Czech Republic. They are ISO 27001 certified, offer builtin-analytics, full chart customization, guides on surveys for different roles and people, and are available in 17 languages.

Pricing

Survio offers plans for individuals, starting at €180 annually for the mini plan with up to 1000 respondents, and plans for teams, starting at €888 annually for the starter team plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting