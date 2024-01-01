Survio logo

Survio is a survey tool from the Czech Republic. They are ISO 27001 certified, offer builtin-analytics, full chart customization, guides on surveys for different roles and people, and are available in 17 languages.

Pricing

Survio offers plans for individuals, starting at €180 annually for the mini plan with up to 1000 respondents, and plans for teams, starting at €888 annually for the starter team plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
my.survio.com Core Service Web
  • CASABLANCA INT a.s. (AS15685)
Report
app.survio.com Core Service Web
  • VSHosting s.r.o. (AS43541)
Report
survio.com Representation Web
  • VSHosting s.r.o. (AS43541)
Report
www.survio.com Representation Web Report
