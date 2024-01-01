Survio
Survio is a survey tool from the Czech Republic. They are ISO 27001 certified, offer builtin-analytics, full chart customization, guides on surveys for different roles and people, and are available in 17 languages.
Pricing
Survio offers plans for individuals, starting at €180 annually for the mini plan with up to 1000 respondents, and plans for teams, starting at €888 annually for the starter team plan.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|my.survio.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.survio.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|survio.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|www.survio.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report