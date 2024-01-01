AidaForm logo

AidaForm is a survey tool from Germany. They offer a drag and drop form builder with many templates for the survey itself and for the design to get you started.

Screenshot of AidaForm

Pricing

Their free plan offers 100 respondents monthly, with 500 MB storage and 2 custom subdomains. Their starter plan for up to 1000 respondents monthly, 2 GB storage and also 2 custom subdomains, costs $12 monthly. Bigger plans are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
09130.aidaform.com Core Service Web Report
gpagenda2030.aidaform.com Core Service Web Report
aidaform.com Representation Web Report
