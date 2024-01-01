Typeform logo

Typeform

Spain EU Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Typeform

Typeform is a survey tool from Spain. They focus on an unorthodox, more engaging design of forms and surveys to catch the eyes of your visitors and make filling it out feel effortless for them. The surveys can be embedded into your website or app, and Typeform itself can be integrated into many other software products to integrate perfectly into your workflow.

Pricing

Their basic plan costs €25 monthly for up to 100 respondents. For €55 the business plan offers up to 1000 respondents. Bigger plans are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
admin.typeform.com Core Service Web Report
typeform.com Representation Web Report
www.typeform.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Survey tools
LimeSurvey logo

LimeSurvey
Germany EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
Website

LimeSurvey is an open-source survey tool from Germany. They offer survey solutions for Enterprises, Universities and Students with a focus on easiness of use, anonymity and feature richness.

Read more
Edkimo logo

Edkimo
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner