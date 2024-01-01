Typeform is a survey tool from Spain. They focus on an unorthodox, more engaging design of forms and surveys to catch the eyes of your visitors and make filling it out feel effortless for them. The surveys can be embedded into your website or app, and Typeform itself can be integrated into many other software products to integrate perfectly into your workflow.

Pricing

Their basic plan costs €25 monthly for up to 100 respondents. For €55 the business plan offers up to 1000 respondents. Bigger plans are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting