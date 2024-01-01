easyfeedback
easyfeedback is a survey tool from Germany. They help you to design surveys to your needs. Share invitations via a URL, QR code, or embed the survey into your website and evaluate the results in real-time.
Pricing
easysurveys starter plan for up to 500 respondents will cost €59 monthly. For €79 monthly, you can upgrade to the professional plan for up to 10 000 respondents per month.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|result.easy-feedback.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.easy-feedback.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|status.easy-feedback.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|easy-feedback.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|easy-feedback.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report