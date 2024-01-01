easyfeedback logo

easyfeedback is a survey tool from Germany. They help you to design surveys to your needs. Share invitations via a URL, QR code, or embed the survey into your website and evaluate the results in real-time.

easysurveys starter plan for up to 500 respondents will cost €59 monthly. For €79 monthly, you can upgrade to the professional plan for up to 10 000 respondents per month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
result.easy-feedback.com Core Service Web Report
app.easy-feedback.com Core Service Web
  • Cronon GmbH (AS6786)
Report
status.easy-feedback.de Core Service Web
  • Cronon GmbH (AS6786)
Report
easy-feedback.de Representation Web
  • Cronon GmbH (AS6786)
Report
easy-feedback.com Representation Web
  • Cronon GmbH (AS6786)
Report
