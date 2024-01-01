SurveyLegend is a survey tool from Sweden. They allow you to create mobile-friendly surveys, even from tablets, and get real-time insights from them.

Pricing

SurveyLegends free plan for up to 1000 respondents will show ads. If this is not desired, the Pro plan, at $19 monthly, for up to 5000 respondents per survey and 2 bigger ones, without ads, are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting