SurveyLegend is a survey tool from Sweden. They allow you to create mobile-friendly surveys, even from tablets, and get real-time insights from them.

Pricing

SurveyLegends free plan for up to 1000 respondents will show ads. If this is not desired, the Pro plan, at $19 monthly, for up to 5000 respondents per survey and 2 bigger ones, without ads, are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.surveylegend.com Core Service Web Report
api1.surveylegend.com Core Service Web Report
