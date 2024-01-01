forms.app logo

forms.app is a survey tool from Estonia. They allow you to create surveys, design them to the smallest detail, embed them in your site or share them via a URL, and collect responses in no time.

Screenshot of forms.app

Pricing

forms.app offers a free plan for 5 surveys and up to 100 respondents monthly. After that, the basic plan at $25 monthly offers up to 25 surveys and 1000 total responses monthly. Bigger plans are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.forms.app Core Service Web Report
forms.app Core Service Web Report
