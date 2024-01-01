forms.app is a survey tool from Estonia. They allow you to create surveys, design them to the smallest detail, embed them in your site or share them via a URL, and collect responses in no time.

Pricing

forms.app offers a free plan for 5 surveys and up to 100 respondents monthly. After that, the basic plan at $25 monthly offers up to 25 surveys and 1000 total responses monthly. Bigger plans are available too.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting