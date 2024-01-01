Survs is a survey tool from Portugal, which allows your team to create branded surveys, share them via their email infrastructure, or URL and analyze the responses in real-time.

Pricing

Survs free plan offers 5 questions per survey and up to 100 respondents. If this is not sufficient, their paid plans start at €19 monthly for unlimited questions and up to 2000 respondents monthly and scale up from there.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting