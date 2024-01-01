Survs logo

Survs

Portugal EU Free plan X/Twitter
Website

Survs

Survs is a survey tool from Portugal, which allows your team to create branded surveys, share them via their email infrastructure, or URL and analyze the responses in real-time.

Screenshot of Survs

Pricing

Survs free plan offers 5 questions per survey and up to 100 respondents. If this is not sufficient, their paid plans start at €19 monthly for unlimited questions and up to 2000 respondents monthly and scale up from there.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
survs.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Survey tools
LimeSurvey logo

LimeSurvey
Germany EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
Website

LimeSurvey is an open-source survey tool from Germany. They offer survey solutions for Enterprises, Universities and Students with a focus on easiness of use, anonymity and feature richness.

Read more
Edkimo logo

Edkimo
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

Edkimo is a survey tool from Germany. They focus on teaching and learning situations and allow you to create surveys from a template, share them with your students and view and discuss the anonymous results in real time. If you are not a teacher or trainer, they offer plans for companies and NGOs too.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner