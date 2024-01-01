European alternatives to Waze

HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation
The HERE WeGo App offers navigation for walking, car and public transport.
The App can be downloaded here:
Waze is a navigation app that was bought by Google in 2013. The app has a more community-oriented approach than Google Maps.
This pages lists European Waze alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Mapy.cz is a navigation app from the Czech Republic. They offer apps for Android, iOS and AppGallery and can calculate routes for car, bike, public transportation and by foot. Mapy.cz is a product of the Czech internet company Seznam.cz.
The app can be downloaded here:
Sygic GPS Navigation is a navigation app from Sygic for walking and car. Sygic uses offline maps.
The App can be downloaded here:
MagicEarth is a navigation app for Android and iOS that uses the map data from OpenStreetMaps. It can be used offline and for different kinds of transportation.
komoot is a German navigation service. They focus heavily on outdoor sports with by allowing you to create custom routs and including lots of hiking / biking trails which are not available in other services.
TomTom GO Navigation is a navigation app from TomTom for walking and car. It uses offline maps.
The App can be downloaded here:
OsmAnd is a navigation app that uses the open data map OpenStreetMaps and works offline. The app is available on Android and iOS. On top of the main app, they offer multiple apps for special purposes like skiing or sea maps.
Organic Maps is a open source navigation app for iOS and Android. It uses the maps of OpenStreetMaps.
