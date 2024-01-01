Google Cloud Storage logo

European alternatives to Google Cloud Storage

Google Cloud Storage is the object storage service of the Google Cloud Platform.

This pages lists European Google Cloud Storage alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Bunny Storage
Slovenia EU
Bunny offers object storage delivered through their CDN. You may choose between their standard object storage plans, which is simple region-based object storage. Or their edge-based plans, which replicate your data around the world to increase delivery performance, for additional cost.

Intercolo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Intercolo is an object storage provider from Germany. They have very affordable prices including no fees for outgoing traffic and are S3 compatible, which makes migrating easy.

Tebi
Cyprus EU
Tebi is an S3-compatible object storage provider with a free tier of 25 GB of storage and 250 GB of traffic. Tebi can also replicate data across data centers to ensure high reliability.

