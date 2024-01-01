Olvid is a messaging service from France which is useable without a phone number and accessible under Android and iOS (which allows running it on a tablet without a SIM-Card). It provides an end-to-end encryption which includes metadata and thereby can assure anonymity of its users.
European alternatives to WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a free instant messaging app from Meta Platforms.
This pages lists European WhatsApp alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Threema is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. The communication is end-to-end encrypted and the apps are open source.
TeleGuard is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android.
ginlo Private
ginlo Private is a instant messaging app from ginlo. ginlo is a company from Germany that also offers ginlo Business, a team communication service.
SKRED is an end-to-end encrypted and peer-to-peer instant messaging service from France. They don't require a phone number or email address for usage and store minimal information (account token) about their users. Due to their peer-to-peer implementation, they can't store metadata about messages and don't restrict what files or messages you can send.
