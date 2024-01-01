WhatsApp logo

European alternatives to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a free instant messaging app from Meta Platforms.

This pages lists European WhatsApp alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Olvid
France EU Free plan
Olvid is a messaging service from France which is useable without a phone number and accessible under Android and iOS (which allows running it on a tablet without a SIM-Card). It provides an end-to-end encryption which includes metadata and thereby can assure anonymity of its users.

Threema
Switzerland EFTA
Threema is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. The communication is end-to-end encrypted and the apps are open source.
The app can be downloaded here:

SKRED
France EU Free plan
SKRED is an end-to-end encrypted and peer-to-peer instant messaging service from France. They don't require a phone number or email address for usage and store minimal information (account token) about their users. Due to their peer-to-peer implementation, they can't store metadata about messages and don't restrict what files or messages you can send.

