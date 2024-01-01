SKRED
SKRED is an end-to-end encrypted and peer-to-peer instant messaging service from France. They don't require a phone number or email address for usage and store minimal information (account token) about their users. Due to their peer-to-peer implementation, they can't store metadata about messages and don't restrict what files or messages you can send.
Pricing
SKRED is available for free.
