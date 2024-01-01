European instant messaging apps

An instant messaging app allows people to send text messages and also media to each other. Many of them also support voice calls and video calls. There is a separate category for team communication services, which offer similar functions, but focuses on communication in a team, therefore also offers many additional features that would not be useful for private communication, like for instance integrations in project management software.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

