team communication services logo

European team communication services

A team communication service helps a team to communicate with each other. In most cases it is a chat system with features tailored to the needs of teams in companies.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

Stackfield logo

Stackfield
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.

Read more
Infomaniak kChat logo

Infomaniak kChat
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Website

Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Read more
Fleep logo

Fleep
Estonia EU
Website

Fleep is a team communication service from Estonia that offers many integrations and Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. They don't offer audio and video calls directly in their application, but they do offer integration with an external tool, so it's easy to start a call from the chat window.

Read more
Mattermost by Stackhero logo

Mattermost by Stackhero
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Mattermost is an open-source primary self-hosted team communication service aimed at developers but suitable for all kinds of teams.

Stackhero.io is a France-based managed cloud service provider that offers a managed instance of Mattermost Cloud.

Read more
atolia logo

atolia
France EU
Website

atolia is a team communication service that offers the typical features chat, audio and video calls as well as additional features like shared calendars and project management.

Read more
Wire logo

Wire
Switzerland EFTA
Website

Wire is an team communication service from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. The communication is end-to-end encrypted and the apps are open source.

Read more
Nozbe logo

Nozbe
Poland EU Free plan
Website

Nozbe is a team communication service from Poland. They incorporate many features, like instant messaging, threads and kanban, within their Apps available for most platforms. In contrast to other team communication tools, they develop for mobile first, but desktop applications are also available.

Read more
Private Discuss logo

Private Discuss
France
Uses renewable energy
EU Free plan
Website

Private Discuss is a team communication service from France with a stron focus on audio/video conferences. They also offer instant messaging and apps for all major platforms.

Read more
Element logo

Element
Open source
Website

Element is an open source app for team communication. It is end-to-end encrypted and uses the open Matrix protocol. The decentralized Matrix protocol enables communication with Matrix servers and people with other Matrix clients.

Read more

Self-hosted & Open Source

Mattermost logo

Mattermost
Open source
Website

Mattermost is an open-source team communication service aimed at developers but suitable for all kinds of teams. It can be selfhosted and offers app for all major platform.

Read more
Rocket.Chat logo

Rocket.Chat
Open source
Website

Rocket.Chat is a open source team communication service. They offer many guides for self-hosting on different platforms (Docker, Kubernetes, ect.) and clients for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux.

Read more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner