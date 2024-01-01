Nozbe logo

Nozbe is a team communication service from Poland. They incorporate many features, like instant messaging, threads and kanban, within their Apps available for most platforms. In contrast to other team communication tools, they develop for mobile first, but desktop applications are also available.

Pricing

Their free plan works for up to 3 users with 3 active projects and 200 MB total attachment storage. Their first paid plan: premium, costs €8 monthly per user and offers unlimited projects, 20 GB of total storage and features which are not included in the free plan, like private projects and project groups.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.nozbe.com Core Service Web Report
api.nozbe.com Core Service Web Report
nozbe.com Representation Web Report
help.nozbe.com Documentation Web Report
