Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Pricing

It is only available within a kSuit purchase, which features other Infomaniak products and comes in at €1.58 monthly per user (except the first one, which is free) for the standard plan and at €3.29 monthly per user for the pro version. An enterprise version is also available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.