Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Pricing

It is only available within a kSuit purchase, which features other Infomaniak products and comes in at €1.58 monthly per user (except the first one, which is free) for the standard plan and at €3.29 monthly per user for the pro version. An enterprise version is also available.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
kchat.infomaniak.com Core Service Web Report
shop.infomaniak.com Representation Web Report
infomaniak.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

