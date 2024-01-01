Fleep logo

Fleep

Estonia EU X/Twitter Facebook
Website

Fleep

Fleep is a team communication service from Estonia that offers many integrations and Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. They don't offer audio and video calls directly in their application, but they do offer integration with an external tool, so it's easy to start a call from the chat window.

Pricing

Fleep offers a free plan (called Basic) with a little less features and the restriction that each user can only create one group chat. In contrast to slack, all old messages can be read in the free plan.

The first paid plan costs 5€/user/month and includes almost all features like team-management, unlimited groups and 100GB storage.

There is also an Enterprise plan which is only available on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
fleep.io Core Service Web Report
Other products in category Team communication services
Stackfield logo

Stackfield
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.

Read more
Infomaniak kChat logo

Infomaniak kChat
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Website

Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner